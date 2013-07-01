The Weekly Lookout July 1, 2013

Happy freakin July! It’s obvious we’re on the road to San Diego Comic Con, seems like every entertainment industry is having a light week in preparation for or hoping to catch some of the event buzz with big releases later this month. However there are some interesting things to spotlight this week with some follow up issues in comics, great television on Monday night, and a return of The Walking Dead… one of them anyway.

Comics

Here are a few spotlight issues we look forward to reading this week.



-Batwing #22 (DC Comics)

Last week Batwing was well utilized in another Palmiotti book, All Star Western. This week Lucas Fox A.K.A. Batwing is caught in a problem all his own as he tries to reconcile his relationship with his father and save his family from a gruesome attack by one of Batwing’s enemies. All while trying to keep his identiy a secret from his loved ones.

-Satellite Sam #1 (Image Comics)

The host of beloved daily television serial “Satellite Sam” turns up dead in a flophouse filled with dirty secrets. The police think it was death by natural causes but his son knows there was something more… if only he could sober up long enough to do something about it. This noir mystery shot through with sex and violence exposes the seedy underbelly of the golden age of television. Also did we mention Matt Fraction wrote this?

-Legend of the Shadow Clan #5 (Aspen Comics)

The pulse pounding epic finale of Aspen Comics first 10-for-10 initiative series. So far the series has been very enjoyable. David Wohl crafts a solid story exploring ninja mythology and Cory Smith’s art has been stellar throughout. Hopefully this book will leave room for future stories in the Shadow Clan universe.

-What If AVX #1 (Marvel Comics)

An alternate earth tale about last years game changing Avengers vs X-men story that left Cyclops a criminal and the mutant race booming. This will hopefully be a fun read detailing where the story could have gone and we’re very excited to see it.

-Steam Engines of OZ #1 (Arcana Studio)

In what could be the prettiest book out this week. Arcana continue where FCBD left off in the Emerald City with Victoria Wright and Friends escaping a terrible threat in this remiangined world of OZ.

Find a complete list of comic releases here

Gaming



-The Walking Dead: 400 Days

Earlier this year TellTale’s Walking Dead video game blew us away with the tragic story of Lee Everett and Clementine. They single handedly proved story based gaming could be just as impactful as any blockbuster shooter. Before we get The Walking Dead: Season Two this fall TellTale are releasing a little something to tide fans over, The Walking Dead: 400 Days. A Pulp Fiction like story of five new characters in the Walking Dead universe. Read more about the game from our E3 preview and come back tomorrow for our full review. The game will release on PSN July 2nd, Steam on July 3rd and Xbox Live this Friday July 5th. With European releases set for next week.

Television

-Under the Dome (CBS Monday)

Last week over 10 million people tuned in for the premiere of this latest Stephen King adaptation series. What proved to be more than just a rehash of the book, viewers were treated to compelling characters each facing their own inner demons while locked inside a mysterious force field dome. This is scripted television at its finest by the creator of the amazing Image Comics series Saga. Tune in Monday night on CBS at 10pm PT.

