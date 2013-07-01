Recently Nuke the Fridge reported that Marvel requested a meeting with action star Vin Diesel. Diesel had no idea what the meeting was about. The Nuke the Fridge staff has speculated that he would sign on to an as of yet unannounced film project, which could possibly be “The Black Panther” or “Venom.” In any case, the de facto face and voice for Marvel, Stan Lee, made an appearance at the Wizard World Comic-Con in New York City on Saturday. Stan had this to say and confirm.

“I’m not involved in those decisions anymore, but the people at Marvel are spending hours trying to think ‘what will we do next?’ and there’s a damn good chance that they will think of just what you mentioned, cause it would be a great idea and little by little everything you want to see will come along, because [Marvel] are just like you, they’re fans of the stories and they’re trying to think, ‘what would the fans like to see next? What would we like to see next?’ So they’re working on Ant-Man, they’re working on Doctor Strange, they’re working on Guardians of the Galaxy, they’re working on god knows what. And did I say Black Panther also. Those are the ones I know about and there are others that I don’t even know about, and shame on them for not telling me.”

So, the “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and “Ant-Man” films are a lock. Now, expect to hear news explode from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which will announce Vin Diesel as the star of “The Black Panther” film, and that Doctor Strange is in the process of casting its lead.

