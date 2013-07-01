250 SHARES Share Tweet

Get Your Official San Diego Comic Con 2013 Shirts Now

Today Comic-Con’s official blog revealed FOUR official 2013 Comic-Con T-Shirts featuring Superman, Sandman, and the con mascot Toucan respectively. What’s also exciting about today’s announcement is the inclusion of pre-ordering shirts. Pre-orders are limited to those attending the show and pick up of the shirts will be available at the offsite merch shop located next door at the Santa Rosa room in the Marriot Marquis Hotel, adjacent to hall A. For the last few years the show has faced the problem of only having two cash registers to ring up sales for these shirts while thousands of attendees would lose hours of convention time waiting in line for one. This new plan implemented by the show looks to finally remedy that situation and please convention goers. Remember it’s stressed that these shirts are only for people attending the show, there is no mail ordering and you must have a valid Comic-Con ID under their registration system to order.

Pricing and available sizes along with ordering information can be found here