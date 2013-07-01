450 SHARES Share Tweet

This just released 12 minutes of B-Roll footage (the supplemental or alternate footage intercut with the main shot in an interview or documentary) comes from the set of Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming “Pacific Rim.” Also, two new battle posters have been released. One is of the United States Jaeger “Gipsy Danger,” while the other features a category four Kaiju named Otachi (a Japanese word defined as a common longsaber cleaving clear across the breadth of a man.)

Here is the synopsis for the film.

When legions of monstrous creatures, known as Kaiju, started rising from the sea, a war began that would take millions of lives and consume humanity’s resources for years on end.

To combat the giant Kaiju, a special type of weapon was devised: massive robots, called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge. But even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju.

Fifteen years after the first encounter with the Kaiju, and on the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes—a washed up former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi)—who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind’s last hope against the mounting apocalypse.

“Pacific Rim” will drop into your local theater on July 12th. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Sunil Narkar, Ron Perlman, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, Clifton Collins, Jr., Burn Gorman, Robert Maillet, Rinko Kikuchi, Diego Klattenhoff, Max Martini, Robert Kazinsky, Brad William Henke, Heather Doerksen, Larry Joe Campbell, Ellen McLain, Robin Thomas, Jake Goodman, Timothy Gibbs, David Richmond-Peck, Joe Pingue, Milton Barnes, Neil Whitely, Glados, Robert Morse, Justin Major, Jane Watson, Phi Huynh, Mana Ashida, Alan Tang, Tyler Stevenson, Emerson Wong, Duncan McLeod, Joe Vercillo, Mark Baldesarra, Farzad Sadrian, Clive Walton, Derek Herd, Don Shirey, An Hai Dang, William S. Wong, Cindy Sit, and Paul Michael Wyers. Travis Beacham and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay. Guillermo del Toro directs.

