Party for a Great Cause During SDCC



ComiXology is partnering with one of the best causes in comics, The Hero Initiative, to put on a unique fundraising event during San Diego Comic, THE BLANK PAGE PROJECT. On Thursday July 18 from 5pm-7pm all fans and creators are welcome to join host Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner outside the Vela Restaurant, which is located at the back of the Hilton Bay Front Hotel, for a fun filled evening. This two hour fully catered gala gives fans a unique opportunity to witness live creation as the pros fill a giant 12×8 foot comic page that will be auctioned off for charity at a later date.



In a statement released today:

“We all know that without creators all we would have is a blank page and comiXology is proud to co-host this charity event with the Hero Initiative, Jimmy and Amanda” said comiXology co-founder and CEO David Steinberger. “This is a great opportunity for comiXology fans to ‘meet their makers’ – and for us to have an opportunity to showcase the great work of creators at a relaxed event that’s all for a good cause – The Hero Initiative.”



“The Blank Page Project” and comiXology’s partnership with The Hero Initiative to raise money for comic creators in need is just one part of comiXology’s summer long Meet Your Makers event celebrating comic creators and the creation of comics.

Did we mention it’s fully catered… drop by, eat, meet, and give back to those that have given comic book fans years of enjoyment.

About comiXology

Founded in 2007, comiXology has revolutionized the comic book and graphic novel industry by delivering a cloud-based digital comics platform that makes discovering, buying, and reading comics more fun than ever before. ComiXology’s Guided View™ reading technology transforms the comic book medium into an immersive and cinematic experience, helping comiXology become one of iTunes top 10 grossing iPad apps in both 2011 and 2012. Offering the broadest library of comic book content from the top 75 publishers, and including independent creators as well, comiXology will not stop until everyone on the face of the planet has become a comic book fan. A privately held company, comiXology is based in New York City. For more information visit comixology.

About The Hero Initiative

The Hero Initiative is the first-ever federally chartered not-for-profit corporation dedicated strictly to helping comic book creators in need. Hero Initiative creates a financial safety net for yesterday’s creators who may need emergency medical aid, financial support for essentials of life, and an avenue back into paying work. It’s a chance for all of us to give back something to the people who have given us so much enjoyment.

Since its inception, The Hero Initiative has had the good fortune to grant over $500,000 to the comics’ veterans who have paved the way for those in the industry today. For more information, visit heroinitiative.org or call 626-676-6354.