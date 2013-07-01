Geektastic Cosplay Blogger Tanya Tate Set for HOW TO GET NEWS (for Small Press) Panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con

(HOLLYWOOD, CA) Noted superhero cosplayer and geek blogger Tanya Tate (http://www.justalottatanya.com) will be making an appearance at the annual geekfest known as San Diego Comic-Con. Tanya has been recognized on several genre sites for her appearances as a costume player and expanded to become a reviewer and interviewer in her own right. Tanya will be representing FirstComicsNews.com on a panel with other entertainment media specialists titled, “How To Get News Coverage” (for Small Press.) As a genre blogger and reviewer, as well as a publicist, Tanya is versed on both sides of marketing. Her social media skills are a testament to her power of captivating attention; her twitter feed alone has nearly 175,000 followers. Tanya plans on sharing information and tips on what it takes to attain media placement for small press.

“I’m looking forward to this panel,” said Tanya. “I know what it is like to fight for coverage as well as what it’s like to receive pitches. I can share what I look for, what gets my attention and what makes for a successful media campaign. The other panelists are held in extremely high regard so attendees will walk away from this panel with a wealth of information.”

The “How to Get News Coverage” (for Small Press) panel is set to take place on Thursday, July 18th at 10:30am in Room 8. More information on the panel can be found on the official San Diego Comic-Con website: http://www.comic-con.org/cci.

Tanya will be appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con all four days of the event. There, she will be meeting fans, posing for pictures and interviewing cosplayers for her JustaLottaTanya.com website. Launched in 2011, the site was created as a outlet for Tanya to share her experiences in convention cosplay. As the popularity of the site skyrocketed, JustaLottaTanya.com expanded to include news and reviews of all things geek.

