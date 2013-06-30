On Friday, Nuke the Fridge published a photo that director Michael Bay released of a 2014 Argosy cab-over truck by Freightliner. Speculation ran wild with guesses as to which Autobot or Decepticon the new photo was depicting. Some believed it was Autobot Ultra Magnus, while others thought it could be Decepticon leader Motor Master. Now another prediction has been thrown into the mix, and this one seems the most promising one yet. The truck resembles the Earthborn Decepticon Nemesis Prime. Nemesis Prime is the dark mirror of Optimus Prime, a clone of the Autobot leader imbued with many of his abilities but lacking all moral restraint.

On Saturday, the semi-truck standing in for Optimus Prime was spotted on M-52, which is south of Adrian, Michigan. The vehicle was dodging a blitzkrieg of explosions. Also, the highly speculated 2014 Freightliner Argosy took its turn participating in the production. Check out the set videos and images!





Where are the Dinobots?

The untitled “Transformers 4” film is scheduled for a June 27, 2014 release. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Jack Reynor, Li Bingbing, Sophia Myles, Kelsey Grammer, Peter Cullen (the voice of Optimus Prime,) Glenn Morshower, and T.J. Miller. Ehren Kruger (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”) wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Sources: comicbookmovie, tkwiki.net