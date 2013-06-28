263 SHARES Share Tweet

Check out the newly released character posters and descriptions for DreamWorks’ Turbo, which opens in theaters on July 17th.

Chet

Chet is Turbo’s older brother and his polar opposite. Overly cautious and always practical, Chet is the realist to Turbo’s dreamer. Chet’s number one priority is to keep his brother safe – and Turbo is his biggest challenge at succeeding at that task!

Tito

Meet Tito! He dreams of success for Dos Bros Tacos – and after Turbo zooms into his life, Tito may have the perfect plan.

Angelo

Meet Angelo! Tito’s level- headed bro and head cook at soon-to-be-famous Dos Bros Tacos.

Guy Gagne

Guy is a French- Canadian racecar driver and five- time Indy 500 champion. Guy comes across as an eccentric yet charismatic charmer, but he’ really a competitive egomaniac who will do anything to win. He’s all speed, no heart.

Kim Ly

Meet Kim-Ly! Expert manicurist who spends her free-time creating custom snail-shell paint jobs.

Paz

Meet Paz! She’s got street smarts, and mad auto skills, and she knows work pays off on lap 500.

Bobby

He loves tinkering with gadgets, toys, and his latest hobby: custom- designing racing snail shells.

Dont’ let “Turbo” get by you! See it on July 17th at a theater near you!

