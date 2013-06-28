TweetEmailCheck out the newly released character posters and descriptions for DreamWorks’ Turbo, which opens in theaters on July 17th. Turbo dreams of being the greatest racer in the world and competing in the Indy 500. His Obsession with speed has made him an outsider in the slow and cautious snail community. After a freak accident gives him incredible speed. Turbo embarks on an extraordinary journey to achieve the impossible. Before Turbo arrived on the scene, Whiplash was the charismatic leader and reigning champ of the Racing Snails. To be part of Whiplash’s crew you must earn his respect… and unless you’ve won his respect, you’ll never see the real Whiplash – a warm, jovial guy who treats his crew like family. Though she’s the only female snail the group of testosterone-fueled racing snails. Burn has no trouble holding her own. Sly and sassy, Burn hides her soft side under a hard outer shell. Full of false bravado and real laughs, White Shadow considers himself to be “fast, like a shadow” –ignoring the fact that shadows aren’t inherently fast. A master of trash talk, Skidmark is Whiplash’s feisty #2. For Skidmark, no stunt is successful if it doesn’t end with an epic wipeout. A super-cool low rider, Smoove has a unique perspective on even the craziest twist and turns triggered by Turbo’s adventures. Chet Chet is Turbo’s older brother and his polar opposite. Overly cautious and always practical, Chet is the realist to Turbo’s dreamer. Chet’s number one priority is to keep his brother safe – and Turbo is his biggest challenge at succeeding at that task! Tito Meet Tito! He dreams of success for Dos Bros Tacos – and after Turbo zooms into his life, Tito may have the perfect plan. Angelo Meet Angelo! Tito’s level- headed bro and head cook at soon-to-be-famous Dos Bros Tacos. Guy Gagne Guy is a French- Canadian racecar driver and five- time Indy 500 champion. Guy comes across as an eccentric yet charismatic charmer, but he’ really a competitive egomaniac who will do anything to win. He’s all speed, no heart. Kim Ly Meet Kim-Ly! Expert manicurist who spends her free-time creating custom snail-shell paint jobs. Paz Meet Paz! She’s got street smarts, and mad auto skills, and she knows work pays off on lap 500. Bobby He loves tinkering with gadgets, toys, and his latest hobby: custom- designing racing snail shells. Dont’ let “Turbo” get by you! See it on July 17th at a theater near you!