Caliburn24 here at Cyberdyne Systems.

Paramount Pictures along with Annapurna Pictures and Skydance Productions have set June 26, 2016 as the release date for the new Terminator movie. The press release notes that it is a “rebooted Terminator movie” that will be the first in a trilogy. The screenplay is by Laeta Kalorgridis, screenwriter of Shutter Island and Pathfinder, and Patrick Lussier, screenwriter of Drive Angry. Arnold Scharzenegger has confirmed that he will be appearing in Terminator 5. The last Terminator film was 2009’s Terminator Salvation. Scharzenegger last played the Terminator in 2003’s Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.