How far would you go to protect your child?

“Prisoners” is a dramatic/thriller, which tackles the issue of every parent’s worst nightmare. Keller Dover’s (Hugh Jackman) six-year-old daughter, Anna (Erin Gerasimovich,) is missing, together with her young friend, Joy (Kyla Drew Simmons,) and as minutes turn to hours panic sets in. The only lead is a dilapidated RV, which had been parked earlier on their street. Heading the investigation, Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) arrests its driver, Alex Jones (Paul Dano,) but due to lack of evidence, is forced to release the only suspect. Knowing his child’s life is at stake, the frantic Dover decides he has no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The desperate father will do whatever it takes to find the missing girls, but in doing so, he may lose himself. This begs the question: When do you cross the line between seeking justice and becoming a vigilante?

“Prisoners” will open in theaters on September 20. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Viola Davis, Melissa Leo, Dylan Minnette, King, Len Cariou, Jane McNeill, Brad James, David Dastmalchian, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Wayne Duvall, C.C. Ice, Chance Bartels, Tiffany Morgan, Anthony Reynolds, Andrew Fincher, Jason Davis, Zoe Borde, Katrina Despain, Bella Noelle Winkowski, Victoria Staley, Mike Gassaway, Kyla Drew Simmons, Todd Truley, J. Omar Castro, Takara Clark, Erin Gerasimovich, Faith Dillon, Pam Smith, Brody Rose, Jeff Pope, Melvin Breedlove, Andrew R. Kaplan, Gloria Webber, Ryan-Iver Klann, Kevin L. Johnson, Tom Thon, Josh Turner, Fred Griffith, Michelle Keller, Sharon McHenry Power, Todd Bellinger, Michael J. Walker, Taylor McPherson, Lana Yoo, Dave Moro, Mary Shaw, Isaiah Motz, and Jordan M. Sloane. Kira Davis, Adam Kolbrenner, Andrew A. Kosove, and Broderick Johnson will produce for Alcon Entertainment, while John Starke, Ed McDonnell, Stephen Levinson, Robyn Meisinger and Mark Wahlberg will executive produce. Aaron Guzikowski wrote the screenplay, while Denis Villeneuve directs.

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

