Stallone and Schwarzenegger Take the Lead in ESCAPE PLAN Trailer

The trailer for the action/thriller “Escape Plan,” formally called “The Tomb,” has debuted. “Escape Plan” is the first pairing of action legends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in leading roles. Check it out!



Here is the storyline for the film.

One of the world’s foremost authorities on structural security agrees to take on one last job: breaking out of an ultra-secret, high-tech facility called “The Tomb.” Deceived and wrongly imprisoned, Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) must recruit fellow inmate Emil Rottmayer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to help devise a daring, nearly impossible plan to escape from the most protected and fortified prison ever built.

“Escape Plan” is scheduled to break into theaters on October 18th. The film stars Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel, Vincent D’Onofrio, Vinnie Jones, Sam Neill, 50 Cent, Amy Ryan, Caitriona Balfe, Faran Tahir, Matt Gerald, Steven Krueger, Benjamin Wood, Jeff Chase and Aaron Saxton. Miles Chapman and Jason Keller (as Arnell Jesko) wrote the screenplay based on the story by Miles Chapman. Mikael Håfström (“The Rite”) directs.

