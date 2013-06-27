Big spoiler!

According to the website Hollywood Life the following is why Mary Jane’s Scenes Were Cut from The Amazing Spider-MAn 2.

Spoiler Alert:

Emma Stone’s character dies in the next film and that really would take a bunch out of the film if Spider-Man all the sudden starts dating a new girl so close to an important characters death. They were noticing this occurring as they filmed Shailene’s scenes. They want to make the death of Gwen Stacy really mean something and then it will leave room for Shailene to shine in the third film.