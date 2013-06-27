Chucky Returns in “The Curse of Chucky.”

CURSE OF CHUCKY OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: Nica (Fiona Dourif) is grieving over the gruesome suicide of her mother when her domineering older sister Barb (Danielle Bisutti) arrives with her young family in tow to help settle their mother’s affairs. As the sisters butt heads over Nica’s plans for the future, Barb’s young daughter comforts herself with a grinning, red-haired talking doll named Chucky (Brad Dourif) that recently arrived mysteriously in the mail. But as a string of brutal murders begins to terrorize the household, Nica suspects the doll may hold the key to the bloodshed. What she doesn’t know is that Chucky has a personal score to settle. He’s determined to finish a job he started more than 20 years earlier, and this time he’s going to see it through to the bloody and shocking end.

CURSE OF CHUCKY will debut on Blu-ray and DVD later this fall. The film is directed by Don Mancini and stars Brad Dourif, Danielle Bisutti, and A Martinez.

Check out the first movie stills below!