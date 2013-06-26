Fox is getting ready to release The Wolverine in theaters on July 26. As part of the advertisement campaign they have released a new banner for the film that you can view below.



The Wolverine synopsis:

Based on the celebrated comic book arc, this epic action-adventure takes Wolverine, the most iconic character of the X-Men universe, to modern day Japan. Out of his depth in an unknown world he faces his ultimate nemesis in a life-or-death battle that will leave him forever changed. Vulnerable for the first time and pushed to his physical and emotional limits, he confronts not only lethal samurai steel but also his inner struggle against his own immortality, emerging more powerful than we have ever seen him before.