300 SHARES Share Tweet

Lionsgate Films Announce Comic-Con Plans and Guests



Today Lionsgate announced sneak peeks for the upcoming Hunger Games sequel Catching Fire and Aron Eckhart’s new film I,Frankenstein at San Diego Comic Con next month.

On Saturday July 20th, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth will all be on stage for the Hunger Games: Catching Fire presentation in hall H. With them will be the debut of a brand new trailer for the movie, which is set to release in November.

Based on Kevin Grevioux's graphic novel I,Frankenstein will see stars Aaron Eckhart, Yvonne Strahovski and Bill Nighy take part in the discussion and show never before seen footage of the film, which is set to release in 2014.

Are you going to Comic Con? Will you be lining up to see the first glimpses of these blockbusters?

300 SHARES Share Tweet