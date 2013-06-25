News concerning Warner Bros. “Justice League” film, has been heating up. Earlier this year, the film reportedly was scheduled to debut sometime in 2020 or 2021, but now with the release and success of the “Man of Steel” the studio has been talking about a plan to put the superhero ensemble film into production as soon as possible in order to open sometime in 2015. The motivation stems from the Superman film grossing almost $400 million worldwide in its first two weeks. Actor Henry Cavill discussed “Man of Steel” and his thoughts on a “Justice League” feature during an appearance on ABC Network’s “Good Morning America.”

“Justice League, more movies, I have no idea. Justice League could be great if done correctly. It’s a very tough one to do because the DC comic heroes are all god-like in their power. So in this real world setting we’re telling our story in, it’s going to be tough to achieve that and it has to be done very delicately with a lot of thought. So, it won’t be right away, I hope it’s not anyway. It may take some time of building up other movies and other characters and introducing them together in one way or another. I think it would be great to do, but I don’t think it’s around the corner.”

Fans have reported seeing many Easter Eggs, or hidden messages, in “Man of Steel.” Many feel these little hints could be used to open up avenues for other DC superheroes and villains to enter. Earlier this month, it was reported that “Man of Steel 2” is in the works, which would clear a path for other DC characters to team together like Marvel’s “The Avengers.”



“Man of Steel 2” is supposedly being put into production as soon as possible for a 2014 release. On paper, the “Justice League” film is scheduled for its theatrical debut sometime in 2015.

“Man of Steel” is currently showing in theaters. The film stars Henry Cavill, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Laurence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”) wrote the screenplay, which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: ABC