On Sunday, it was announced that the two sequels for 1996’s “Independence Day” will not feature actor Will Smith. Director Roland Emmerich reiterated his comment when he attended a Q&A at the Apple Store in Soho, NYC. He went on to state that Will Smith is a little too expensive and too big a star to return for part two. Emmerich continued by saying that he hasn’t presented Smith with the final product and hopes he can persuade him to make a cameo appearance in order to “pass the torch.”

When asked about other returning characters aside from Bill Pullman, Emmerich said that actor Jeff Goldblum will be on board to reprise his role as the nerdy scientist David Levinson. Levinson was the character that cracked the alien’s computer code that led to their downfall. He also had a touching and comedic interaction with his father Julius Levinson (Taxi’s Judd Hirsch.) Previously Emmerich promised that the new films would feature a mix of returning cast members along with some new characters.

When pressed for details on the plot, Emmerich would only state that the story would be “unusual.”

Here is a brief outline for the sequels.

It’s been almost 20 years since the Earth was plunged into a war with a scavenger race of extraterrestrials. Humans have harnessed the technology salvaged from the multitude of wrecked alien craft to make numerous scientific advancements, but lack the ability to duplicate the organically-grown technology. Now, alien reinforcements are about to arrive.

Although no production date has been announced, “ID Forever – Part 1” is scheduled for release on July 3, 2015. The film will star Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum. Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich co-wrote the script, which has been turned over to writer-producer James Vanderbilt (“White House Down”) for a rewrite. Roland Emmerich will direct.

