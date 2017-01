A new international poster for The Wolverine has been released courtesy of 20th Century Fox. Unlike the previous posters that used actual artwork this one looks to be more photo shopped.

The Wolverine synopsis:



Based on the celebrated comic book arc, this epic action-adventure takes Wolverine, the most iconic character of the X-Men universe, to modern day Japan. Out of his depth in an unknown world he faces his ultimate nemesis in a life-or-death battle that will leave him forever changed. Vulnerable for the first time and pushed to his physical and emotional limits, he confronts not only lethal samurai steel but also his inner struggle against his own immortality, emerging more powerful than we have ever seen him before.