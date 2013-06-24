300 SHARES Share Tweet

With summer as a showcase for blockbuster films, audiences are in for a treat when they go see Guillermo del Toro’s giant robots vs. giant monsters feature “Pacific Rim.” The film is targeting something in today’s generation, which seems to have been lost… pure giant monster movie fun! Guillermo del Toro is attempting to bring the magic that former generations of moviegoers had with large extraterrestrial creatures, atomic age monsters, and pseudo-scientific plots that could keep a twelve-year-old in rapture. He’s not only appealing to a new generation, but to the kid inside of adults that grew up on a diet of city stomping aberrations that became part of today’s pop culture.Now a new poster has been created by Los Angeles-based artist Sergio Grisanti capturing del Toro’s vision of kaiju cinema. The limited-edition poster was created specifically as part of Imax’s Fanfix series and will be available exclusively at the first Imax showings of “Pacific Rim,” which arrives in theaters on July 12.

“I am thrilled to introduce Sergio Grisanti to the world,” Del Toro said in a statement. “For years he has been a highly respected commercial artist. When I was first exposed to his art for ‘Pacific Rim,’ I knew instantly that he was a powerhouse of talent. He created the Jaeger posters/card art we used at WonderCon. Without any hesitation I asked him to create this new Imax Fanfix art. Look at it closely — with a magnifying glass! So much going on! Such power! Such beauty! Sergio loves his Kaijus and his Mecha, and it shows. The poster, like my film, is a tribute to well-loved things. I wish all the fans the best time at the first Imax screenings of ‘Pacific Rim.’ Enjoy!”

Here is the synopsis for the film.

When legions of monstrous creatures, known as Kaiju, started rising from the sea, a war began that would take millions of lives and consume humanity’s resources for years on end.

To combat the giant Kaiju, a special type of weapon was devised: massive robots, called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge. But even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju.

Fifteen years after the first encounter with the Kaiju, and on the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes—a washed up former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi)—who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind’s last hope against the mounting apocalypse.

“Pacific Rim” will drop into your local theater on July 12th. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Sunil Narkar, Ron Perlman, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, Clifton Collins, Jr., Burn Gorman, Robert Maillet, Rinko Kikuchi, Diego Klattenhoff, Max Martini, Robert Kazinsky, Brad William Henke, Heather Doerksen, Larry Joe Campbell, Ellen McLain, Robin Thomas, Jake Goodman, Timothy Gibbs, David Richmond-Peck, Joe Pingue, Milton Barnes, Neil Whitely, Glados, Robert Morse, Justin Major, Jane Watson, Phi Huynh, Mana Ashida, Alan Tang, Tyler Stevenson, Emerson Wong, Duncan McLeod, Joe Vercillo, Mark Baldesarra, Farzad Sadrian, Clive Walton, Derek Herd, Don Shirey, An Hai Dang, William S. Wong, Cindy Sit, and Paul Michael Wyers. Travis Beacham and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay. Guillermo del Toro directs.

Source: Los Angeles Times