Actor William Fichtner ( Bank Manager in The Dark Knight ) has announced that he will be play the role of Shredder in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot. Shredder, also known as Oroku Saki, is the main villain and antagonist of the Ninja Turtles.

Here’s what the act0r said about taking on the part:

“I play Shredder. It is cool. It’s one of those things that came along where I thought, ‘Really? Let me think about this for a minute.’ [Laughs] Then I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, this sounds like a journey.’ I’m very glad that it worked out, I’m really glad that I’m doing it.”

Fichtner is a good actor. Does this make you more exited to watch the film?

Rumored plot:

Aliens invade Earth and inadvertently spawn a quartet of mutated reptilian warriors, the Ninja Turtles, who rise up against them to defend the world.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles opens in theaters on June 6 2014.

The film stars Megan Fox, Alan Ritchson, Will Arnett and William Fichtner.

Directed by Jonathan Liebesman.