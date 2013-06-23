A short three days ago, actress Shailene Woodley’s role as Peter Parker’s eternal heartthrob Mary Jane Watson was cut from the upcoming sequel “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Enter Felicity Jones, the actress revealed that she will be playing villain/contentious Spider-Man love interest Felicia Hardy a.k.a. The Black Cat.

Most fans still have their hands up in the air over the dismissal of the Mary Jane Watson character. Perhaps the real life chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone is reason enough for Stone to stick around as Gwen Stacy in a third Spider-Man film.

As far as Felicity Jones is concerned, her role as the Black Cat could be a red herring. Some fans believe that she could instead be playing Silver Sable. This is what Jones had to say about her role.

“It’s TOP secret. I can tell you that she’s sort of on the baddie’s side, but I can’t explain much more than that.”

She continued by talking about her part in a Hollywood blockbuster.

“Just the scale was incredible. It’s a different challenge to be on an enormous set, surrounded by hundreds of extras, as opposed to just being 20 people in the room.”

Here are a few details about The Black Cat and Silver Sable.

The Black Cat – is a reformed burglar who continues to walk on the wild side as a detective and adventurer. She’s the former girlfriend of Spider-Man, Flash Thompson, and the mercenary known as the Foreigner.

Silver Sable – is a female mercenary, hunter of war criminals, the leader of the Wild Pack, and CEO of Silver Sable International. Though a legitimate mercenary, her methods and motives have sometimes brought her into conflict with other superheroes. (She could be responsible for hiring the Rhino (actor Paul Giamatti) for a specific mission, which would require his special talent and skills.)

So, which character do you think it will be?

The basic plot for the film is as follows:

Peter Parker’s life is busy – between fighting crime as Spider-Man and spending time with the girl he loves, Gwen Stacy, high school graduation can’t come quickly enough. Peter remembers the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away, but that’s a promise he can’t possibly keep. Things get complicated when a new villain, Electro, arrives on the scene along with the return of Parker’s old friend, Harry Osborn. To top it off, Peter uncovers new clues about his past.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is currently in production. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. It will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Sally Field, Martin Sheen, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Chris Cooper, Colm Feore, and Brian Haley. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt from characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Marc Webb directs.

