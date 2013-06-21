After many delay’s Universal Pictures is finally moving forward with Jurassic Park 4. Apparently the studio wants to create a good film so it’s not rushing into the production. Although the movie has been in the planning for a while now very little is known about the story-line until now.

The website Joblo has post a detailed description of what they think Jurassic Park 4‘s storyline will be. You can read it below.

JURASSIC PARK 4, set in present day Isla Nublar, is now an actual theme park, as originally intended by John Hammond in the first film. It garners 10 million visitors per year and is completely safe – until it’s not. The park itself is described as very Sea World-esque and includes an area called the Isla Nublar Lagoon. That means underwater dino’s for the first time. No indication of what kind, but there’s concept art showing one of the aquatic dino’s, as part of a show, jumping out of the lagoon and eating a strung up great white shark like it was a fish for a dolphin at sea world.