Late Thursday, 20th Century Fox announced that the sequel to their 1996 blockbuster hit “Independence Day” has a release date of July 3, 2015. The current title for part two of the franchise will be appropriately entitled “ID Forever – Part 1.” The third film is expected to follow in early July of 2016 or 2017.

The films will take place 20 years after the events in “Independence Day.” Apparently, the original alien invasion force was able to send a distress signal to reinforcements before they were defeated by Earth’s military.

As far as the characters are concerned, actor Bill Pullman, who played President Thomas J. Whitmore, will return; Will Smith (Captain Steven Hiller) has not been confirmed. The scripts will focus on a new generation of characters, including Hiller’s stepson Dylan.

After the mass destruction of the original “Independence Day,” what’s left for new aliens to destroy? Filmmaker Roland Emmerich made this statement earlier this year.

“We’ve rebuilt,” Emmerich answers, with a smile. “But [the aliens] also do different things. It’s a changed world. It’s like parallel history. [Humans] have harnessed all this alien technology. We don’t know how to duplicate it because it’s organically-grown technology, but we know how to take an antigravity device and put it in a human airplane.”

Although no production date has been announced, “ID Forever – Part 1” is scheduled for release on July 3, 2015. The film will star Bill Pullman and Will Smith (unconfirmed.) Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich co-wrote the script, which has been turned over to writer-producer James Vanderbilt (“White House Down”) for a rewrite. Roland Emmerich will direct.

Source: Box Office Mojo