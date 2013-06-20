650 SHARES Share Tweet

Actor Robert Downey, Jr. has signed on to reprise his role as Marvel’s “billionaire, genius, playboy, philanthropist” Tony Stark for Joss Whedon’s “Avengers 2,” and “Avengers 3.” Downey is represented at CAA by Bryan Lourd, Jim Toth and Matt Leaf and by his attorneys Tom Hansen and Stewart Brookman of the firm Hansen Jacobson.

Downey carries the attention of audiences, and he has the gravitas to draw them into theaters. His last two films for Marvel’s “The Avengers,” and “Iron Man 3” have generated a combined earning total of $2.7 billion worldwide. These films also have the distinction of being ranked in the top five grossing movies of all time.

“The Avengers 2” will not only have Downey returning, but feature never before seen Marvel characters such as brother and sister mutants Quicksilver and the Scarlett Witch. Production for this first Avengers sequel is slated to begin in March of 2014.

“Avengers 2” will be released on May 1st, 2015. The film will star Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Quicksilver,) Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Anthony Mackie. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

“Avengers 3” is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2019. The film will star Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Source: marvel.com