Some fans consider 1982’s “Poltergeist” to be the best horror film of all time. It did well enough at the box office to spawn two sequels and etch its name into movie history. With remakes, reboots, and re-imaginings becoming a main staple in Hollywood, it was only a matter of time before “Poltergeist” would receive the same treatment as “Superman,” “RoboCop,” and “Spider-Man.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer will co-finance and distribute with Fox 2000 Pictures the remake of the Steven Spielberg produced classic. The reboot will have Sam Raimi (“Oz: The Great and Powerful”) and Rob Tapert (“The Possession”) as producers, while Gil Kenan (“Monster House”) directs. The screenplay will be penned by David-Lindsay-Abaire, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright who teamed with Raimi on “Oz: The Great and Powerful.” “Poltergeist” marks itself among other films such as “Carrie,” and “RoboCop” that MGM is currently remaking from its film library.

The plot is a revisionist’s take on the original.

A family struggling to make ends meet relocates to an outdated suburban home and is confronted by an angry spirit who kidnaps their youngest daughter and challenges them to band together to rescue her from the clutches of evil.

“Poltergeist” is scheduled to begin production this fall.

Source: horror-movies