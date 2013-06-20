Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge on June 25th for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California for the picture which introduced audiences to “one of the most iconic movie monsters in film history.” That’s right, “Alien!” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia.

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com.

Remember this famous tagline: “In space, no one can hear you scream!“