Legendary Entertainment is still having problems with coaxing their star “Godzilla” out of his trailer. So, to keep fans and monster lovers happy, they’ve posted this behind-the-scenes image of a radioactive containment door. Since the word doors is plural, it can only be assumed that more lie beyond. One wonders, what secret is hiding or being contained inside? It’s most likely rad!

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A giant radioactive monster called Godzilla awakens from eons of sleep and attacks a city.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass,”) Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui, and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont, and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: Legendary via Twitter