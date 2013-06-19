Xbox Turns the Ship Away From the Iceberg

by David Nieves



In an astounding, but anticipated, turn of events Microsoft’s President of Interactive Entertainment Don Mattrick announced the Xbox One would fully support used games and no longer require an internet connection every 24 hours. So much had been made of the controversial policy before E3 and it’s possible the victory given to Sony last week by the media had Microsoft thinking twice about their antagonizing stance on aspects near and dear to gamers hearts. In their statement Microsoft credits the public feedback:

“Since unveiling our plans for Xbox One, my team and I have heard directly from many of you, read your comments and listened to your feedback. I would like to take the opportunity today to thank you for your assistance in helping us to reshape the future of Xbox One.

You told us how much you loved the flexibility you have today with games delivered on disc. The ability to lend, share, and resell these games at your discretion is of incredible importance to you. Also important to you is the freedom to play offline, for any length of time, anywhere in the world.

An internet connection will not be required to play offline Xbox One games– After a one-time system set-up with a new Xbox One, you can play any disc based game without ever connecting online again. There is no 24 hour connection requirement and you can take your Xbox One anywhere you want and play your games, just like on Xbox 360.

Trade-in, lend, resell, gift, and rent disc based games just like you do today – There will be no limitations to using and sharing games, it will work just as it does today on Xbox 360.”

Read the full statement and details here.

Xbox Official Statement

The $499 price tag still remains on the Xbox One and it’s still set to release this November. Later tonight we’ll examine the ramifications of E3 and this latest development. We’d like to know from gamers out there, will this news get you to buy an Xbox One at launch? Is this enough for Microsoft to get back in the upcoming console war? What else does the Xbox One need for consumers to jump on board? Let us know what you think, because we now know Xbox is listening.