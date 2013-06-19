400 SHARES Share Tweet

Although scenes have been filmed and images have leaked showing Shailene Woodley as Mary Jane in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 the actress claims that her parts in the movie have been cut.

“Of course I’m bummed. But I am a firm believer in everything happening for a specific reason…Based on the proposed plot, I completely understand the need for holding off on introducing [Mary Jane] until the next film.”

As of right now we don’t know how the filmed scenes will be used.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opens in theaters on May 4, 2014

Source: EW