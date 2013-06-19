Recently Warner Bros. Studios walked away from financing the Peter and Bobby Farrelly sequel “Dumb and Dumber To.” Fans were shocked and things looked bleak for the film people have been waiting almost 20 years to see. Now, Universal Pictures has closed a deal for the domestic distribution rights for the Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels comedy. “Wolf of Wall Street” financier Red Granite will finance the $35 million budget and sell it to foreign territories. Warners will retain a participation stake in the film.

Currently, scheduling for the picture is ramping up very quickly. Daniels needs to start filming soon due to his commitment and return to the Aaron Sorkin HBO series “The Newsroom.” Carrey is slated to co-star with Owen Wilson in a bank heist comedy directed by Jared Hess for Relativity Media.

“Dumb and Dumber To” will put Lloyd (Carrey) and Harry (Daniels) back on the road once again. Like the original, the film promises to have lots of physical comedy and will carry a PG-13 rating. Conundrum’s Bradley Thomas and The Farrellys will produce with Charlie Wessler. The package was put together by CAA and WME, and attorneys Cindy Farrelly Gesner and Peter Grossman who represented the Conundrum troika.

Source: deadline