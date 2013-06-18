It’s been over a year since Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” invaded theaters. Studio 20th Century Fox and Ridley Scott’s production company Scott Free are eyeing Jack Paglen (“Transcendence”) to write the sequel to “Prometheus.”

“Prometheus” was designed to be a prequel to Scott’s 1979 “Alien” science fiction/horror film. The script for “Prometheus” was written by Jon Spaihts. After “Lost” writer/producer Damon Lindelof came on board, he took over and rewrote most of the script. The film was considered a disappointment by fans, who had high expectations and wanted answers to questions that have been milling around for more than 30 years. Instead, there were more questions than answers. Even though critically panned, the film with a reported budget of $130 million, took in a worldwide gross of $403 million. So, make room for a sequel.

If Fox green lights the project, this will reunite actors Noomi Rapace as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw and Michael Fassbender as the android David. The last action Dr. Shaw and David took was a trip to the Engineer’s homeworld in hopes of finding answers to the origin of the human race. At this time, the creative direction of the sequel has not been defined. In essence, expect more news and teasing to come out of Fox and Scott.

Source: The Wrap