Dark Horse Announces SDCC Exclusives Plan

By David Nieves

We are only about a month away from the Mecca of all things pop culture known as San Diego Comic-Con. To get fans even more pumped up, Dark Horse Comics announced plans for a dedicated store at their booth where attendees can purchase their limited and highly collectible products. You can find these and all things Dark Horse at booth #2615 during Comic-Con.

Game of Thrones 7-Inch Stark Shield Wall Plaque (Limited Edition of 1,200)

Sculptural replica of Stark shield. Packaged in full-color box. Includes hook for wall mounting.

Price: $30.00

Availability: Two per person, available all days

Last Man Standing Signed Hardcover Book (Limited Edition of 1,000)

15 x 12.25–inch, signed, 272-page, full-color hardcover art book with dust jacket.

Price: $75.00

Availability: All days

Mass Effect Bronze Alliance Normandy SR-1 Ship Replica (Limited Edition of 300)

Bronze-plated, 6.75-inch ship replica on base. Packaged in full-color box.

Price: $50.00

Availability: Two per person

Hellboy Qee—SDCC Exclusive (Limited Edition of 350)

5.5-inch Qee vinyl figure of Hellboy wearing officially licensed Comic-Con logo T-shirt. Packaged in color window box.

Price: $20.00

Availability: Two per person, available all days

Domo Qee—SDCC Exclusive (Limited Edition of 1,200)

2.5-inch Qee version of Domo. Design unavailable elsewhere. Packaged in color box.

Price: $9.00

Availability: Four per person, available all days

Good Luck Trolls—SDCC Exclusive (Limited Edition of 1,000)

2.5-inch black-light green Good Luck Troll figure with white hair. Packaged in color box.

Price: $8.00

Availability: Four per person, available all days

Plants vs. Zombies Comic—SDCC Exclusive (Limited Edition of 1,000)

PopCap’s immensely popular Plants vs. Zombies game finally gets the plant-filled, zombie-zapping comics treatment it deserves! Crazy Dave helps fend off a “fun-dead” neighborhood invasion in Plants vs. Zombies: Lawnmageddon. Paul Tobin (Marvel Adventures) and Ron Chan (The Guild) join the botanical battle to deliver a hilarious, all-ages zombie romp to your neighborhood! Stop by the Dark Horse booth or the PopCap booth to snag an exclusive print edition.

Price: $2.00

Availability: 500 copies will be for sale at the Dark Horse booth and 500 at the Electronic Arts Booth (#129)

The Strain: The Fall #1 Comic— SDCC Exclusive Variant Cover by Rafael Albuquerque (Limited Edition of 500)

The vampire plague has infested New York City in this continuation of the critically acclaimed comic by writer David Lapham and artist Mike Huddleston, adapted from The Strain Trilogy by visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and novelist Chuck Hogan. The Strain is also currently in development for an FX series!

Price: $5.00

Availability: Ten per person

Star Wars #7— SDCC Exclusive Variant Cover by Rodolfo Migliari (Limited Edition of 1,000)

This is Star Wars as you remember it . . . and as you have never seen it before! We’re taking you back to those heady, adventure-filled days following the destruction of the Death Star—when the Empire ruled, the Rebels were on the run, and the galaxy was a dangerous place where anything might happen!

Price: $5.00

Availability: Ten per person

Catalyst Comix #1— SDCC Exclusive Variant Jam Cover by Dan McDaid, Paul Maybury, and Ulises Farinas (Limited Edition of 500)

Straight from the glory of Comics’ Greatest World, Frank “Titan” Wells, Amazing Grace, and the Agents of Change are back, baby! But you’ve never seen them like this! Superhero comics get a back-alley facelift as these very different champions confront cosmic threats and personal demons—and it all starts at the end of the world as we know it! Written by Joe Casey (Sex, Gødland, Baker the Righteous Maker) with art by artists Dan McDaid (Doctor Who), Ulises Farinas (Glory), and Paul Maybury (Aqua Leung)!

Price: $5.00

Availability: Ten per person

