20th Century Fox has released the new character poster from their upcoming family/fantasy/adventure “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” film. The character poster features Tyson, Son of Poseidon. So, who is Tyson?

Tyson is a baby Cyclops and Percy’s half brother. Tyson possesses great strength, and is always tinkering with metals, gears and tools. He’s great at creating useful things with his metalworking ability. For example, during his first summer at Camp-Half Blood, a camp for demi-gods, Tyson makes Percy a shield with images of their adventures engraved on it; it retracts into a watch when not deployed. When not at Camp-Half Blood, Tyson works with his father, Poseidon, underwater at a forge making weapons. Tyson has immunity to fire, which protects him from magical flaming cannon balls that can burn anyone else to cinders.

Here is the storyline for the film.

In this retelling of Rick Riordan’s book, “The Sea of Monsters”, Percy Jackson, accompanied by his friends Annabeth Chase, Clarisse La Rue and Tyson, his half-brother, go on a journey to the Sea of Monsters to retrieve the Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood.

“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” will debut in theaters on August 16th. The film stars Logan Lerman, Sean Bean, Nathan Fillion, Stanley Tucci, Jake Abel, Alexandra Daddario, Missi Pyle, Daniel Cudmore, Leven Rambin, Anthony Head, Brandon T. Jackson, Robert Maillet, Douglas Smith, Yvette Nicole Brown, Derek Mears, Grey Damon, Mary Birdsong, Paloma Kwiatkowski, Alisha Newton, Zoe Aggeliki, Aleks Paunovic, Christopher Redman, Katelyn Mager, Danny Le Boyer, Bjorn Yearwood, Jordan Weller, Samuel Braun, Richard Yearwood, Maxine Miller, Anthony Shim, David Mylrea, Camille Atebe, and Connor Dunn. Scott Alexander, Marc Guggenheim, Larry Karaszewski wrote the screenplay based on the novel written by Rick Riordan. Thor Freudenthal directs.

Sources: 20th Century Fox via Twitter, IMDb