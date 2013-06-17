Website Empire hosted a podcast over the weekend, which featured an interview with filmmaker Joss Whedon and “Much Ado About Nothing” stars Amy Acker and Alexis Denisof. During the interview, Whedon revealed some interesting details concerning Avengers’ antagonist Loki (actor Tom Hiddleston,) speedster Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson,) and other tidbits. This is what he had to say.

“Imitating what I did before is the surest way to do it not as well. Second of all, and Loki is not there to say those terrible things.”

Loki will be featured in the upcoming “Thor: The Dark World,” which arrives in theaters on November 8th. Who knows what will happen in the Thor sequel to take Loki out of the Avengers’ story? Whedon also confirmed he has finished the first draft for “Avengers 2,” and that the rest of the cast will return for the Marvel blockbuster sequel.

“I’ve turned in a first draft, but the story is very set. Everybody’s very much on board with the exact movie I’m trying to make which is what worked the first time.”

Production will begin sometime next year on the “Avengers 2.” Meanwhile, Marvel’s next big ensemble film will be “Guardians of the Galaxy” which will hit theaters on August 1st, 2014.

“Avengers 2” will be released on May 1st, 2015. The film will star Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Anthony Mackie. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

Source: empireonline, IMDb