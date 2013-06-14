300 SHARES Share Tweet

As his 66th birthday approaches, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. News has surfaced from the 21st Century Financial Education Summit Seminar in Australia that “the governator” will start filming “Terminator 5” in January of 2014. He will reprise his infamous role as the lethal killing machine. A role which catapulted him into superstardom. So, a question was posed to Arnold, which character is more dear to his heart: Conan or the Terminator? This was his response.

“Well, I don’t think there is one character (I can chose from) even with all my other movies… like for instance, I’m getting the script in two weeks from now about the sequel to Twins, which will be called Triplets. So for me, that character was a fantastic character. So I can’t say the Terminator character is more than this character or the Conan character I like less than the Terminator character or something like that. They are all great characters. Like I said, I was very fortunate to be able to play those kinds of characters who have an international appeal. To me, that’s the most important thing.”

Arnold went on to announce when production would begin for “Terminator 5,” or what will be known as “T5.”

“In fact, I’m very happy that the studios want me to be in Terminator 5 and to star AS the Terminator, which we start shooting in January and I’m also going to do King Conan – to play that role and also to do another Twins movie. So I feel very proud of that. I feel very happy and I’m looking forward to doing those films.”

“Terminator 5” will be the first of three sequels to go into production. Some fans are a little skeptical concerning Arnold’s age but through the magic of CGI, he can be young and fit again as a T-800. Examples of this process are evident in 2009’s “Terminator: Salvation,” and in 2010’s “Tron: Legacy.”

Source: The Arnold Fans