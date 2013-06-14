Academy Award nominated actor and funnyman John C. Reilly has been cast in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Reilly will portray the tragic role of Nova Corps leader Rhomann Dey.

On Rhomann’s home world of Xandar, many of the citizens including his family were killed by the Warlord Zorr. Dey hunted Zorr to the ends of space culminating in a battle and transfer of power to Earthling Richard Rider, who became the superhero known as Nova.

Dey has these powers and abilities:

Superhuman strength, endurance, resistance, and flight.

Here’s a brief storyline for the film.

U.S. pilot Peter Quill ends up in space in the middle of a universal conflict and goes on the run with futuristic ex-cons who have something everyone wants.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is eyeing a production start date this month and will be released on August 1, 2014. The film currently stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly, Lee Pace, Glenn Close, Dave Bautista, Ophelia Lovibond, and Enzo Cilenti. Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman, and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel Comic by the same name originally created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett, and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

Sources: deadline, IMDb

