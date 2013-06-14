The Nuke the Fridge Press Team gathered in the 505 Games meeting room at Los Angeles’ E3 Event. 505 put on a great show highlighting some of their titles that are about to go into publication. Some of these demoed games sent the convention into a buzz. Here are just a few of their upcoming titles.

PayDay 2 is a four player co-op shooter developed by Overkill Software. Players slip on their clown masks used by the original 2011 PayDay: The Heist characters to rob and commit mayhem once more. The game will be available on the PC, PS3, and the Xbox 360.

Developed by Serrellan after being successfully funded on Kickstarter, Takedown: Red Sabre is a precision tactical shooter game, which utilizes the players ability to strategize. The game follows in the same vein as Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon. The PC game will be available through XBLA, and Steam.

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons – Developed by Starbreeze Studios, the story follows a man clinging to life whose two sons are desperate to cure their ailing father. They are left with but one option. They must set out on a journey to find and bring back the “Water of Life” as they come to rely on one another to survive. One must be strong where the other is weak, brave where the other is fearful, they must be… Brothers. The game will be available on the Xbox 360, PS3, and the PC through XBL, PSB, and Steam.

EKO Studios’ How to Survive is a third person shooter, which deposits gamers on an archipelago off the coast of South America battling hordes of the infected by crafting weapons, and finding vital supplies. In a tough market with similar games, the adventure will have to go leaps and bounds to define itself from other zombie killing games. The game will be available through XBLA, PSN, and Steam.

With the help of studio Codeglue, Re-Logic’s adventure game Terraria has been given a makeover for iOS. The game offers the experience of exploring, digging, building, and fighting. PC and console gamers have been raving about this! The game will be available on PS3, Xbox 360, and Vita.

And last, but not least:

Ashes Cricket 2013 has been improved from the last version by creating a brand new game engine from scratch. With weather being a factor, batsmen have a 360 degree control over shot placement, which requires precision placement and timing to build innings. Licensing has been reserved for just English and Australian squads with an additional 14 unlicensed teams, 10 original teams and two local village sides – one from England and the other from Australia that make it into the game. The game will be available on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC.

505 Games (formally known as 505 Game Street) is a videogame publisher that selects quality worldwide licenses to be published through an established distribution network to all PAL territories (Europe and Australia.) The videogame publisher focuses primarily on console games, which feature a pick up and play budget line known as Simply 20 range.

Sources: Nuke the Fridge, IGN, T3, Polygon