Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge on June 18th for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California for the first film to usher in the age of blockbuster pictures “Jaws.” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia. Note: If you’ve never seen “Jaws” on the big screen, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com.

“We‘re gonna need a bigger boat!”

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

