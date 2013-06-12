350 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here at the Elysium torus.

Sony Pictures has released a photo of Matt Damon as Max de Costa for the upcoming Elysium. He is outfitted with cybernetic enhancements and moving from the Armadyne gate. The film’s promotional website, www.armadyne.net has the the tag line, “Engineering the future, one Elysium torus at a time.” Damon plays a man who works for equality with the wealthy living in the space station Elysium. He stars along with Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, Michael Shanks, and Talisa Soto. The film is directed by Neill Blomkamp who previously directed District 9 (2009). The second trailer for the film is set to debut on Thursday, June 13th. Elysium has a release date of August 9th.