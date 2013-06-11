250 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here at the University of Metropolis.

The release date for Man of Steel is closing with the limited opening Thursday release and wide release Friday and Warner Bros., according to Deadline.com, is officially “fast-tracking” the sequel to the film. Zack Snyder is returning as director and David S. Goyer is set as screenwriter. Deadline.com reports that the sequel is part of a three picture deal with Man of Steel and “Justice League with Superman.” It is not clear what is Christopher Nolan’s involvement with the film. Sources tell Nikki Finke of Deadline.com that Nolan’s producer’s role won’t be “full blown.”