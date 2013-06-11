Caliburn24 here at 569 Leaman Place, Brooklyn Heights.

A new set photo shown at Collidor.com has Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier. The movie outfit has lost the eye mask and instead has a ski mask covered his nose and mouth. Sebastian Stan who played Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Winter Soldier first appeared in Captain America #1 (2005). Bucky Barnes was recovered by Russians and he has amnesia from the explosion trying to stop Baron Zemo’s plane in Avengers #56 (1968). He lost his arm and it is replaced with a bionic arm. Winter Soldier is brainwashed and trained to be an assassin operating in the years that Captain America has been frozen. Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens April 4th of next year.