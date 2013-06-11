New Content and a New Platform Announced for the Winner of over 90 Game of the Year Awards Based on Robert Kirkman’s Groundbreaking Comic Book Series at 2013’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June. 11, 2013 — Leading publisher of digital entertainment Telltale Games and Robert Kirkman, the Eisner Award-winning creator and writer of The Walking Dead for his Skybound imprint at Image Comics, announced today that the 2012 Game of the Year winning series The Walking Dead: Season One is set to receive an all-new installment as downloadable content. Available this summer, The Walking Dead: 400 Days will be available for purchase on the Xbox LIVE Marketplace for Xbox®360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®Network, as an in-app purchase for compatible iOS devices, and on PC and Mac from the Telltale Online Store and other digital outlets.

The Walking Dead: 400 Days chronicles the horrific aftermath of the undead outbreak through the eyes of five new characters as they struggle to survive the first 400 days of the apocalypse. Playable in any order, the five connected short stories are centered in and around a Georgia truck stop, where players will be thrust into horrifying situations that will test their morals and control the flow of the story through their decisions and actions.

The Walking Dead: Season One is coming to the PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system and will include The Walking Dead: 400 Days. Featuring hybrid touch controls unique to PS®Vita, fans can now take the apocalypse on the road and enjoy the entirety of Season One in one package.

“After the incredible response to the first season of The Walking Dead, we wanted to surprise fans with something that offers a new angle on the world they love that’s connected to Season One and the upcoming Season Two through the choices that they make,” said Dan Connors, Co-Founder and CEO of Telltale Games. “400 Days is a great piece of connective tissue for fans to sink their teeth into and we’re thrilled that it’s to be included on PlayStation Vita as part of Season One.”

To date, The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series has sold more than 17 million episodes worldwide, earning more than 90 Game of the Year honors from outlets including Metacritic, USA Today, Wired, Spike TV VGAs, Yahoo!, The Telegraph, Mashable, Polygon, Destructoid and GamesRadar, and was also the recipient of two BAFTA Video Games Awards for Best Story and Best Mobile Game.

The Walking Dead: 400 Days will be available for US$4.99 or equivalent as downloadable content for The Walking Dead: Season One. The Walking Dead: 400 Days will require at least Episode One of Season One to be installed on a user’s game system in order to play.

The Walking Dead is set in the world of Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series. Players experience life-changing events, meeting new characters and some familiar to fans of the comic book series, in events that foreshadow the story of Deputy Sheriff Rick Grimes. The Walking Dead offers an emotionally-charged, tailored game experience – a player’s actions and choices affect how their story plays out across the entire series.

The Walking Dead is rated ‘M’ (Mature) for Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Sexual Themes and Strong Language by the ESRB.

For more information on the game, visit the official website, Facebook, and follow Telltale Games on Twitter . For more information on The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, and all of his titles, visit www.Skybound.com and www.TheWalkingDead.com.

###

About Robert Kirkman

Robert Kirkman’s success and passionate advocacy for creator-owned comics led him to become the first person invited to become a partner at Image Comics since the company’s inception twenty-one years ago. Kirkman is the creator/writer of the Eisner Award-winning The Walking Dead, long-running Invincible, all-ages Super Dinosaur and Thief of Thieves. In 2010, Kirkman formed his own Image imprint, Skybound, which publishes his own work and Witch Doctor, Invincible Universe, Clone and Ghosted. Kirkman has earned the respect of the comic, writing and television communities and topped the New York Times bestseller list for graphic novels in 2011 and 2012. In April 2012, he took the top five spots on both the hardcover and paperback lists. He’s the creator/executive producer and writer of the hit Emmy®-winning television show, AMC’s The Walking Dead, the highest-rated basic cable drama of all time in the U.S, also an international success in 122 countries and 37 languages. Your destinations for all news and merchandise from Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead and all Skybound titles are www.Skybound.com and www.TheWalkingDead.com

About Skybound

Skybound is the home of Robert Kirkman’s creator-owned work including his Eisner Award-winning comic book series, The Walking Dead, long-running Invincible, all-ages Super Dinosaur and Thief of Thieves as well as Clone, Ghosted, Invincible Universe and Witch Doctor. Since its inception, Skybound has created television shows, merchandise, games (The Walking Dead: Assault iOS app), and entertainment events (The Walking Dead Escape). Skybound’s successes include the comic behind the hit Emmy®-winning television show, AMC’s The Walking Dead, the highest-rated basic cable drama of all time in the U.S. Skybound/Kirkman frequently top the hardcover and paperback bestseller lists. Your destinations for all news and merchandise from Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead and all Skybound titles are www.Skybound.com and www.TheWalkingDead.com

About Image Comics

Image Comics is a comic book and graphic novel publisher founded in 1992 by a collective of best-selling artists. Image has since gone on to become one of the largest comics publishers in the United States. Image currently has five partners: Robert Kirkman, Erik Larsen , Todd McFarlane , Marc Silvestri and Jim Valentino . It consists of four major houses: Todd McFarlane Productions, Top Cow Productions, Shadowline and Image Central. Image publishes comics and graphic novels in nearly every genre, sub-genre, and style imaginable. It offers science fiction, romance, horror, crime fiction, historical fiction, humor and more by the finest artists and writers working in the medium today. For more information, visit www.imagecomics.com.

About Telltale, Inc.

Telltale is a leading independent developer and publisher of games for every major gaming platform and is the pioneer of the episodic delivery of digital gaming content. By developing games as series and successfully releasing on a schedule, they create longer consumer engagement than traditional games for each release. Founded in 2004 by games industry veterans with decades of experience, Telltale has quickly become an industry leader, establishing the model for successful episodic game creation and digital publishing. Telltale has sold more than 5 million episodes since 2005. Telltale’s reputation for quality has been established across more than 25 published releases, winning numerous awards including, “Adventure Game of the Year” accolades from publications such as IGN, PC Gamer, GameSpy, and Adventure Gamers. Telltale has also been recognized by mainstream outlets ranging from USA Today, to The New York Times and Variety. Telltale is a fully licensed third party publisher on Xbox 360®, PlayStation®3, and Wii and also publishes games on the PC, Mac, and Apple iOS platforms. For more information visit www.telltalegames.com.

© 2013 Telltale, Inc. THE WALKING DEAD is © 2013 Robert Kirkman, LLC. Based on the Comic Book by Robert Kirkman , Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard . Telltale and the Telltale Games logo are trademarks of Telltale, Inc. All rights reserved. All product titles, publisher names, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks, registered trademarks and/or copyright material of the respective owners. All rights reserved.

“PlayStation” is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox LIVE are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Press Release © 2013 Telltale, Inc.