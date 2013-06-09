Caliburn24 here in Kyushu.

Tom Hardy will be starring in The Outsider, a film that will be the first English language film of Japanese director Takashi Miike. The screenplay is by Andrew Baldwin based on an idea by John Linson. The film is described by Deadline Hollywood, “It’s an epic story set in post-World War II Japan, chronicling the life of a former American G.I. who becomes part of the Japanese yakuza.” The yakusa is the Japanese criminal organization that is continually mispronounced as “Ya-kooza” instead of the actual “Ya-ku-za.” Hardy will be playing Mad Max in next year’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Miike is the director of some dark films; Audition (1999), and Ichi the Killer (2001), 13 Assassins (2010).