The teaser poster for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug has been released. The image shows Martin Freeman as Bilbo facing the entrance to Lonely Mountain, his blue jacket makes him pop out from the smokey muted colors of the dragon ravaged land. He looks upon the entranceway which is flanked by the statues of two Dwaves and the passage looks lit by dragon fire and smoking. We are obviously being teased at the appearance of Smaug voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. The first trailer is debuting online tomorrow, June 11th at 10 am PST. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug is coming out on December 13th.

Plot:

The Dwarves, Bilbo and Gandalf have successfully escaped the Misty Mountains, and Bilbo has gained the One Ring. They all continue their journey to get their gold back from the Dragon, Smaug.