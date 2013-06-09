Speaking at the Produced By conference, filmmaker J.J. Abrams briefly discussed the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII” film. Abrams shared with other members at the conference that he will be moving to London at the end of the year in order to begin production on the next Star Wars film in early 2014.

“We are, most likely, if all goes as planned, going to be moving to London at the end of the year for the Star Wars movie.”

Although details were sparse about the seventh Star Wars feature, he did mention his approach to the saga.

“It is so massive and so important to people. I think the key to moving forward on something like this is honoring but not revering what came before.”

Last month, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Episode VII production would take place in the U.K, as with the saga’s first film trilogy. (Episodes four through six)

The decision “really does make me insane,” Abrams said.

Abrams has shot all his previous films in Los Angeles. He said moving to London would be quite an inconvenience for his wife and children. He joked.

“When you’re 13 and 14, it’s like, f–k that, I don’t care what the movie is.”

The action/fantasy/adventure film “Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled to be released sometime in 2015. The film will star Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) is writing the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. J.J. Abrams directs.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter