Brad Pitt has been going all over the country surprising fans at advance screenings for World War Z.
Pitt stopped by Atlanta, Philadelphia & Chicago yesterday to introduce fan screenings of WORLD WAR Z! Where will he pop up next?
Check out some photos below:
Keep up with Brad by checking out fan photos tagged with #WorldWarZ at: WORLDWARZMOVIE.COM/SCREENINGS
JUNE 21 2013
Official Site: www.worldwarzmovie.com
About World War Z.
The story revolves around United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Pitt), who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a pandemic that is toppling armies and governments and threatening to decimate humanity itself.