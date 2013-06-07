Brad Pitt has been going all over the country surprising fans at advance screenings for World War Z.

Pitt stopped by Atlanta, Philadelphia & Chicago yesterday to introduce fan screenings of WORLD WAR Z! Where will he pop up next?

Check out some photos below:

Keep up with Brad by checking out fan photos tagged with #WorldWarZ at: WORLDWARZMOVIE.COM/SCREENINGS

JUNE 21 2013

Official Site: www.worldwarzmovie.com

About World War Z.

The story revolves around United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Pitt), who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a pandemic that is toppling armies and governments and threatening to decimate humanity itself.