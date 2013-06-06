550 SHARES Share Tweet

Caliburn24 here in the Mariana Trench.

A teaser trailer has been released for the new Pacific Rim mobile game. Reliance Games, a developer of mobile games on movie properties like Real Steel, Total Recall, and After Earth, for iOS, Android, Windows, Java and Symbian systems. Warner Bros. And Legendary Pictures gave a press release for the new game:

Reliance Games, a leading international developer and publisher of mobile games, is bringing the sci-fi action-adventure Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Pacific Rim to mobile devices. Based on the Guillermo del Toro directed film coming to theaters July 12, 2013, the Pacific Rim mobile game tasks players with protecting the world’s most famous cities from the Kaijus, monstrous aliens that have risen from the seas to destroy humanity.

Commanding a giant Jaeger robot, players can hone their skills in a story mode that will take their Jockey from rookie to ace, building up lethal combos and discovering new weapons and technology to give them an edge against the Kaijus. Upgraded Jaegers can also be used in survival mode, challenging players to beat back the alien menace and keep the world safe for as long as they can.

“Pacific Rim the mobile game will extend Guillermo del Toro’s epic adventure beyond the theater screen and into the pockets of gamers around the world,” Joel Chiodi, EVP of Theatrical Marketing at Legendary. “Reliance Games’ has developed an entertaining mobile game that matches the action-packed power of the film.”

“Working with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures continues our history of partnering with the most influential names in the entertainment world,” commented Manish Agarwal, CEO of Reliance Games. “With the Pacific Rim mobile game, we are drawing from deep experience to create a thrilling standalone component to the Pacific Rim brand that will wow mobile gamers and film fans alike.”

