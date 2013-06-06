Caliburn24 here at Riverdale.

Warner Bros. has a live action movie based on Archie Comics with Jason Moore, who directed the comedy Pitch Perfect (2012), and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set as writer. Aguirre-Sacasa is writing an ongoing comics series entitled Afterlife with Archie which is due to be released towards the end of the year. Aguirre-Sacasa in a press release interview for the comic discussed it, “This series came out of conversations with Jon [Goldwater], asking questions like, ‘what if the Archie characters found themselves in a Stephen King novel like The Stand or a Sam Raimi movie like The Evil Dead?’ Could we pull that off, tonally? We’re really going for it. The first arc is called ‘Escape from Riverdale.’ The second arc is called, brace yourself, ‘Betty RIP.’ Of course, all the horror stuff will be balanced by elements that are quintessentially Archie.” Aguirre-Sacasa has had success with the crossover title, Archie Meets Glee. He has also written for the Glee show, as well as the Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark musical, and the Carrie remake starring Chloe Grace Moretz set for release on October 18th. The last time Archie and the Riverdale gang were on film was the tv movie, Archie: To Riverdale and Back Again (1990).