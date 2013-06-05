454 SHARES Share Tweet

Open Road Films has released a second poster featuring actress and sex bomb Sofía Vergara for director Robert Rodriguez’s “Machete Kills.” The “Modern Family” star portrays Madame Desdemona. In her first character poster, Vergara displays her impressive firepower, while in the newest version she has her 32’s holstered. Check out both one-sheets!

Here is the storyline for the film.

The U.S. government recruits Machete to battle his way through Mexico in order to take down an arms dealer who looks to launch a weapon into space.

“Machete Kills” will hit theaters on September 13th, and stars Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Amber Heard, Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen, Jessica Alba, Sofía Vergara, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexa Vega, Antonio Banderas, Cuba Gooding Jr., William Sadler, Lady Gaga, Demián Bichir, and Mike Gassaway. Kyle Ward wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Álvaro Rodríguez. Robert Rodriguez directs.

Sources: comingsoon, IMDb