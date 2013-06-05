Caliburn24 here at Mirkwood.

Entertainment Weekly has released an interview and photo of Evangeline Lilly as new character, Tauriel. The character is described by Lilly, “She’s slightly reckless and totally ruthless and doesn’t hesitate to kill.” Lilly further explains about the character, “Tauriel is the head of the Elven Guard,” Lilly explains. “She’s a Sylvan Elf, which means she’s of a much lower order than the elves we all became acquainted with in The Lord of the Rings. She doesn’t hold the same kind of status that Arwen or Galadriel or Elrond or Legolas do — she’s much more lowly. She sort of goes against the social order of the elves a little bit.” The Middle-Earth Elves are broken up into three different peoples; Noldor, the Elves including Elrond, Galadriel, and Sindar, the Grey Elves since they never reached the Blessed Isle of Valinor, Legolas is a Sindar Elf, the actual outcasts of the Elf set would be the Avari who liked Middle-Earth and didn’t travel to Valinor. This was all revealed in Tolkien’s novel, The Silmarillion, published by Tolkien’s son, Christopher, in 1977.

It looks like there is a relationship between Tauriel and Legolas similar to Aragorn and Arwen. Lilly discusses “`Tauriel’s relationship with Legolas is significant. They’ve known each other since they were children, and Legolas’ dad, [Elven king] Thranduil, has a soft spot for Tauriel and sees something very special in her. So if you grow up side by side, and your dad has a very special spot in his heart for this young woman who’s a fantastic warrior, I think it’s hard not to notice her.’ She laughs. `That’s probably as much as I can say.’” Thranduil, of course, is the Elvish king who captures the Dwarves. He is played by actor Lee Pace in the film.

Lilly then addressed the possible fan reaction to her character, “`I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that there are going to be people who will totally hate Tauriel, think that she shouldn’t be in the movie, that it’s a betrayal of Tolkien, and no matter what I do it won’t be right,’ she says. `There will be everything between that and people who adore her and think it’s such a fun thing to have added to the film. I kind of got prepped for that being on Lost, because we had avid fans who were really extreme in their feelings about the show and its characters. But I think if anyone knows how to respect Tolkien, it’s Peter, Fran and Phil. And Tauriel fits perfectly in that world.’” The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug is set to be released on December 13th.